Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 1.09 million shares of the Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $61.17, and it changed around $0.29 or 0.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.06B. REGI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $73.64, offering almost -20.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $32.54, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.8% since then. We note from Renewable Energy Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.27 million.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended REGI as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Renewable Energy Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) trade information

Instantly REGI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 61.20 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 43.45% year-to-date, but still up 0.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) is -0.39% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that REGI is forecast to be at a low of $61.50 and a high of $77.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -25.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) estimates and forecasts

Renewable Energy Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.18 percent over the past six months and at a -21.85% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -21.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -40.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $755.76 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Renewable Energy Group Inc. to make $873.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $535.26 million and $816.22 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 41.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.90%. Renewable Energy Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 60.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.29% per year for the next five years.

REGI Dividends

Renewable Energy Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.25% of Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares, and 95.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.28%. Renewable Energy Group Inc. stock is held by 391 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 19.22% of the shares, which is about 9.68 million shares worth $411.0 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.01% or 5.55 million shares worth $235.54 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 3.53 million shares worth $142.27 million, making up 7.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held roughly 1.74 million shares worth around $70.08 million, which represents about 3.45% of the total shares outstanding.