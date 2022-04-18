Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.18 million shares of the Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.46, and it changed around -$0.27 or -3.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.32B. RXRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.81, offering almost -473.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.25% since then. We note from Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended RXRX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) trade information

Instantly RXRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.84 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.45% year-to-date, but still up 11.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) is 13.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RXRX is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $36.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -382.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -34.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) estimates and forecasts

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.51 percent over the past six months and at a 36.24% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.90%.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $8.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -177.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 24.10% per year for the next five years.

RXRX Dividends

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.87% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 84.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.30%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 182 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 13.87% of the shares, which is about 22.12 million shares worth $378.97 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.24% or 6.76 million shares worth $115.84 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 3.16 million shares worth $60.46 million, making up 1.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 2.22 million shares worth around $37.99 million, which represents about 1.39% of the total shares outstanding.