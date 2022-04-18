Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 2.29 million shares of the Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) were traded, and its beta was -0.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.73, and it changed around -$0.04 or -5.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.09M. QLGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.12, offering almost -327.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.62% since then. We note from Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) trade information

Instantly QLGN has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5200 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 51.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.18% year-to-date, but still up 16.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) is 18.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -123.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -23.10% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. to make $1.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.11 million and $1.51 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 57.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 65.40%.

QLGN Dividends

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.72% of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 13.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.98%. Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 34 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.00% of the shares, which is about 1.18 million shares worth $1.53 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.13% or 0.33 million shares worth $0.43 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.64 million shares worth $0.83 million, making up 2.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.37 million shares worth around $0.48 million, which represents about 1.27% of the total shares outstanding.