Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG) Stock Forecast 2022: $37.00 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 0.72 million shares of the Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.13, and it changed around -$0.13 or -0.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.01B. LUNG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.77, offering almost -79.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.49, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.85% since then. We note from Pulmonx Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 420.99K.

Pulmonx Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended LUNG as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pulmonx Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.37 for the current quarter.

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG) trade information

Instantly LUNG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.79 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.00% year-to-date, but still up 6.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG) is 18.32% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LUNG is forecast to be at a low of $27.00 and a high of $37.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -36.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) estimates and forecasts

Pulmonx Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.93 percent over the past six months and at a -14.07% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -8.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -14.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Pulmonx Corporation to make $13.62 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.24 million and $10.51 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 29.60%.

Pulmonx Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -49.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.30% per year for the next five years.

LUNG Dividends

Pulmonx Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.54% of Pulmonx Corporation shares, and 99.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.98%. Pulmonx Corporation stock is held by 172 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 13.36% of the shares, which is about 4.94 million shares worth $158.55 million.

Capital World Investors, with 7.44% or 2.75 million shares worth $88.34 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 3.68 million shares worth $89.66 million, making up 9.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 2.75 million shares worth around $88.34 million, which represents about 7.44% of the total shares outstanding.