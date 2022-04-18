Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: PLX) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.31, and it changed around -$0.03 or -2.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $59.68M. PLX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.64, offering almost -406.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.56% since then. We note from Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 21.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.80 million.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PLX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) trade information

Instantly PLX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5900 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 57.51% year-to-date, but still down -7.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) is 45.56% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLX is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -739.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -739.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) estimates and forecasts

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.80 percent over the past six months and at a -6.45% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -40.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. to make $15.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $19.5 million and $10.95 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -60.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 41.60%.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -168.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

PLX Dividends

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.88% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares, and 8.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.22%. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stock is held by 34 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.84% of the shares, which is about 1.29 million shares worth $1.08 million.

Group One Trading, L.P., with 1.38% or 0.63 million shares worth $0.52 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Micro Cap ETF and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $97590.0, making up 0.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 55100.0 shares worth around $73283.0, which represents about 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.