Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX: PLG) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 0.48 million shares of the Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.18, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $183.60M. PLG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.34, offering almost -144.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.44, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.94% since then. We note from Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) trade information

Instantly PLG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.28 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 37.97% year-to-date, but still up 11.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) is 0.46% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.08, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLG is forecast to be at a low of $2.56 and a high of $3.59. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -64.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PLG Dividends

Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 13 and July 18.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.68% of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares, and 17.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.33%. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. stock is held by 42 institutions, with Franklin Resources, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.19% of the shares, which is about 9.07 million shares worth $14.33 million.

CQS (US), LLC, with 0.90% or 0.88 million shares worth $1.4 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 6.19 million shares worth $14.24 million, making up 6.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund held roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $0.74 million, which represents about 0.48% of the total shares outstanding.