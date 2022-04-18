Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 2.45 million shares of the Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.72, and it changed around $0.14 or 2.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.47B. PL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.15, offering almost -112.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.17% since then. We note from Planet Labs PBC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.69 million.

Planet Labs PBC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PL as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Planet Labs PBC is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) trade information

Instantly PL has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.85 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.99% year-to-date, but still up 5.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) is 12.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.64, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PL is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -162.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -74.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) estimates and forecasts

Planet Labs PBC share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.48 percent over the past six months and at a 52.52% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.90%.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $130.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Planet Labs PBC to make $130.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

PL Dividends

Planet Labs PBC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.55% of Planet Labs PBC shares, and 28.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.80%. Planet Labs PBC stock is held by 128 institutions, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.23% of the shares, which is about 7.8 million shares worth $47.97 million.

Capricorn Investment Group Llc, with 3.00% or 7.24 million shares worth $44.51 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

BlackRock Global Allocation Fund and Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.73 million shares worth $7.39 million, making up 0.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF held roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $3.14 million, which represents about 0.21% of the total shares outstanding.