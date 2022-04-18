PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) were traded, and its beta was 0.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.56, and it changed around $0.23 or 6.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $114.92M. PHX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.37, offering almost -22.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.94% since then. We note from PHX Minerals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 296.00K.

PHX Minerals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PHX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PHX Minerals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) trade information

Instantly PHX has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.87 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.01%. The company’s shares are currently up 64.06% year-to-date, but still up 24.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) is 35.36% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.85, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PHX is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $5.70. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -60.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) estimates and forecasts

PHX Minerals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.71 percent over the past six months and at a 175.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 600.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 450.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 83.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect PHX Minerals Inc. to make $10.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 68.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.10%.

PHX Dividends

PHX Minerals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 11. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.69 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.06. It is important to note, however, that the 1.69% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.58% of PHX Minerals Inc. shares, and 44.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.44%. PHX Minerals Inc. stock is held by 57 institutions, with Edenbrook Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.77% of the shares, which is about 5.09 million shares worth $11.06 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.56% or 1.23 million shares worth $2.66 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.77 million shares worth $2.35 million, making up 2.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $1.2 million, which represents about 1.14% of the total shares outstanding.