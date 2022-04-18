ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In today’s recent session, 1.26 million shares of the ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $72.65, and it changed around $1.35 or 1.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.84B. OKE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $72.37, offering almost 0.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $48.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.23% since then. We note from ONEOK Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.87 million.

ONEOK Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended OKE as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. ONEOK Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter.

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) trade information

Instantly OKE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 72.85 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.34% year-to-date, but still up 0.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) is 10.27% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.95, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -3.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OKE is forecast to be at a low of $61.00 and a high of $82.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -12.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) estimates and forecasts

ONEOK Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.46 percent over the past six months and at a 13.13% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.91 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect ONEOK Inc. to make $5.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.19 billion and $3.03 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 53.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 70.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.00%. ONEOK Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 136.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.86% per year for the next five years.

OKE Dividends

ONEOK Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.25 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.74. It is important to note, however, that the 5.25% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.60% of ONEOK Inc. shares, and 67.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.46%. ONEOK Inc. stock is held by 1,274 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.36% of the shares, which is about 50.73 million shares worth $2.98 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.19% or 45.53 million shares worth $2.68 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 13.11 million shares worth $795.75 million, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 12.68 million shares worth around $744.91 million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.