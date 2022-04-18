Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 0.64 million shares of the Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.95, and it changed around $0.04 or 1.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.85B. NMR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.65, offering almost -43.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.88, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.77% since then. We note from Nomura Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR) trade information

Instantly NMR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.15% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.11 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.70% year-to-date, but still down -4.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR) is -11.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.99, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NMR is forecast to be at a low of $4.54 and a high of $5.53. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -40.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) estimates and forecasts

Nomura Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.88 percent over the past six months and at a 13.04% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.50%. Nomura Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -26.50% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -7.10% per year for the next five years.

NMR Dividends

Nomura Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.37 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.21. It is important to note, however, that the 5.37% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.73 per year.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Nomura Holdings Inc. shares, and 1.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.00%. Nomura Holdings Inc. stock is held by 141 institutions, with Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.26% of the shares, which is about 8.35 million shares worth $36.15 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 0.16% or 5.02 million shares worth $21.74 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA Large Cap International Portfolio and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.35 million shares worth $1.59 million, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $1.39 million, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.