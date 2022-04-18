NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In today’s recent session, 0.74 million shares of the NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.66, and it changed around -$0.09 or -0.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.84B. NI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.58, offering almost -2.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.3% since then. We note from NiSource Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.32 million.

NiSource Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended NI as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NiSource Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) trade information

Instantly NI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.26 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.99% year-to-date, but still down -1.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) is 5.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.67 day(s).

NiSource Inc. (NI) estimates and forecasts

NiSource Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.51 percent over the past six months and at a 5.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.51 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect NiSource Inc. to make $1.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.21 billion and $1.55 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.40%. NiSource Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 771.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 3.52% per year for the next five years.

NI Dividends

NiSource Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.96 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.94. It is important to note, however, that the 2.96% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.09 per year.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.39% of NiSource Inc. shares, and 95.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.46%. NiSource Inc. stock is held by 759 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 13.02% of the shares, which is about 51.11 million shares worth $1.41 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 12.09% or 47.46 million shares worth $1.31 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 11.14 million shares worth $269.95 million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 8.86 million shares worth around $214.6 million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.