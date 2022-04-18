Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU): Historical Performance And Trend

In today’s recent session, 6.92 million shares of the Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have been traded, and its beta is 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $71.37, and it changed around $1.24 or 1.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $80.82B. MU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $98.45, offering almost -37.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $65.67, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.99% since then. We note from Micron Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 24.22 million.

Micron Technology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 37 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended MU as a Hold, whereas 29 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Micron Technology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.96 for the current quarter.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

Instantly MU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.77% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 73.75 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.71% year-to-date, but still down -4.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is -11.97% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $114.36, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MU is forecast to be at a low of $83.00 and a high of $165.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -131.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts

Micron Technology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.44 percent over the past six months and at a 57.43% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 57.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 28 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.51 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 28 analysts expect Micron Technology Inc. to make $7.98 billion in revenue for the quarter ending May 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 84.30%. Micron Technology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 116.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 29.65% per year for the next five years.

MU Dividends

Micron Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.29 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 0.29% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.19% of Micron Technology Inc. shares, and 82.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.34%. Micron Technology Inc. stock is held by 1,962 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.99% of the shares, which is about 89.47 million shares worth $8.33 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.54% or 84.44 million shares worth $7.87 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 31.79 million shares worth $2.96 billion, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held roughly 24.54 million shares worth around $2.29 billion, which represents about 2.19% of the total shares outstanding.