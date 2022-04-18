MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MDVL) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 58.63 million shares of the MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) were traded, and its beta was 0.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.44, and it changed around $1.0 or 69.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.41M. MDVL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.59, offering almost -497.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.62% since then. We note from MedAvail Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.88 million.

MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) trade information

Instantly MDVL has showed a green trend with a performance of 69.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.67 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 74.29% year-to-date, but still up 73.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) is 193.98% up in the 30-day period.

MedAvail Holdings Inc (MDVL) estimates and forecasts

MedAvail Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.69 percent over the past six months and at a 40.30% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 49.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -24.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 51.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.38 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect MedAvail Holdings Inc to make $7.94 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.86 million and $3.92 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -50.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 102.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.90%.

MDVL Dividends

MedAvail Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.05% of MedAvail Holdings Inc shares, and 85.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.58%. MedAvail Holdings Inc stock is held by 77 institutions, with Redmile Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 33.72% of the shares, which is about 11.08 million shares worth $15.51 million.

ABG-WTT Global Life Science Capital Partners GP Ltd, with 11.83% or 3.89 million shares worth $5.44 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.63 million shares worth $0.89 million, making up 1.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.27 million shares worth around $0.38 million, which represents about 0.83% of the total shares outstanding.