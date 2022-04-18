Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 2.39 million shares of the Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) were traded, and its beta was -1.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.57, and it changed around -$0.39 or -19.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.89M. LIXT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.95, offering almost -215.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.21% since then. We note from Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.22 million.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) trade information

Instantly LIXT has showed a red trend with a performance of -19.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.9500 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 68.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 31.93% year-to-date, but still up 30.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) is 29.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 41720.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.62 day(s).

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

LIXT Dividends

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 67.13% of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. shares, and 8.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.83%. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.20% of the shares, which is about 0.81 million shares worth $1.68 million.

Santa Monica Partners LP, with 0.25% or 0.17 million shares worth $0.35 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 48388.0 shares worth $0.1 million, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 25995.0 shares worth around $54069.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.