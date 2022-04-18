Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In today’s recent session, 0.62 million shares of the Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.53, and it changed around $0.72 or 6.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.19B. LWLG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.30, offering almost -76.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 88.38% since then. We note from Lightwave Logic Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) trade information

Instantly LWLG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.66% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.27 on Thursday, 04/14/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -2.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.35% year-to-date, but still up 12.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) is 31.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.19 day(s).

LWLG Dividends

Lightwave Logic Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 30 and April 04.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.52% of Lightwave Logic Inc. shares, and 9.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.57%. Lightwave Logic Inc. stock is held by 72 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.16% of the shares, which is about 4.48 million shares worth $66.7 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.33% or 1.43 million shares worth $21.35 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.94 million shares worth $43.69 million, making up 2.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.34 million shares worth around $19.97 million, which represents about 1.25% of the total shares outstanding.