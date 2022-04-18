Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 50.87 million shares of the Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) were traded, and its beta was 1.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.83, and it changed around $0.55 or 16.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.49M. LEXX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.50, offering almost -226.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.07% since then. We note from Lexaria Bioscience Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 877.55K.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LEXX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) trade information

Instantly LEXX has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.83 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.96% year-to-date, but still up 27.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) is 31.16% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LEXX is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -291.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -291.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) estimates and forecasts

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.17 percent over the past six months and at a -9.47% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 101.90%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.70%.

LEXX Dividends

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.58% of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. shares, and 7.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.50%. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Invenomic Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.44% of the shares, which is about 0.36 million shares worth $1.45 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.06% or 49002.0 shares worth $0.2 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.3 million shares worth $1.87 million, making up 0.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 40368.0 shares worth around $0.21 million, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.