Let’s Talk About How Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 2.11 million shares of the Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) were traded, and its beta was 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.05, and it changed around $0.31 or 17.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $133.60M. CRDL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.96, offering almost -141.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.0% since then. We note from Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 342.00K.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CRDL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) trade information

Instantly CRDL has showed a green trend with a performance of 17.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.08 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.81% year-to-date, but still up 15.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) is 50.74% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.96, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRDL is forecast to be at a low of $3.12 and a high of $8.76. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -327.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -52.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) estimates and forecasts

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.61 percent over the past six months and at a 51.72% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.90%.

CRDL Dividends

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 10.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.99% of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 13.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.52%. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 31 institutions, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.71% of the shares, which is about 1.04 million shares worth $4.33 million.

AdvisorShares Investments, LLC, with 1.69% or 1.03 million shares worth $4.27 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 1.05 million shares worth $3.93 million, making up 1.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 1.04 million shares worth around $3.78 million, which represents about 1.71% of the total shares outstanding.