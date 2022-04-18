Let’s Discuss The OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.56 million shares of the OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) have been traded, and its beta is -0.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.67, and it changed around -$0.09 or -11.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.39M. OPGN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.72, offering almost -455.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.67, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive 0.0% since then. We note from OpGen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 267.79K.

OpGen Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OPGN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. OpGen Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) trade information

Instantly OPGN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.87% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7600 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.01% year-to-date, but still up 2.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) is -10.62% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OPGN is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -497.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -347.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) estimates and forecasts

OpGen Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.47 percent over the past six months and at a 45.61% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 70.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 73.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect OpGen Inc. to make $1.49 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.33 million and $1.12 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -12.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 70.90%.

OPGN Dividends

OpGen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 11 and May 16.

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.44% of OpGen Inc. shares, and 10.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.02%. OpGen Inc. stock is held by 32 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.64% of the shares, which is about 1.7 million shares worth $1.7 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.31% or 1.54 million shares worth $1.54 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.97 million shares worth $0.97 million, making up 2.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $0.45 million, which represents about 0.96% of the total shares outstanding.