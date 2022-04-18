Let’s Discuss The Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 3.45 million shares of the Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) were traded, and its beta was 3.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.43, and it changed around -$0.08 or -14.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.40M. ARTL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.44, offering almost -234.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.93% since then. We note from Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.43 million.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ARTL as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Artelo Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) trade information

Instantly ARTL has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7383 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 41.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.15% year-to-date, but still down -0.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) is 9.03% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.08, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARTL is forecast to be at a low of $1.25 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1527.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -190.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) estimates and forecasts

Artelo Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.74 percent over the past six months and at a 27.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 64.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 54.50% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -35.00%.

ARTL Dividends

Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 12 and January 17.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.72% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares, and 6.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.57%. Artelo Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.11% of the shares, which is about 0.89 million shares worth $0.46 million.

Kepos Capital Lp, with 0.47% or 0.2 million shares worth $0.1 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.68 million shares worth $0.35 million, making up 1.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $0.11 million, which represents about 0.49% of the total shares outstanding.