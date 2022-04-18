KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 2.36 million shares of the KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) were traded, and its beta was 2.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.24, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $65.71M. KLXE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.55, offering almost -149.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.88% since then. We note from KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 721.68K.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended KLXE as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.82 for the current quarter.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) trade information

Instantly KLXE has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.90 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 101.29% year-to-date, but still up 25.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) is -13.33% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -4.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KLXE is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 3.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 80.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $157.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. to make $135 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $86.8 million and $95.1 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 81.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 42.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.30%.

KLXE Dividends

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 12 and April 18.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.36% of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares, and 31.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.01%. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. stock is held by 45 institutions, with Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.01% of the shares, which is about 0.41 million shares worth $1.97 million.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc., with 3.90% or 0.4 million shares worth $1.92 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.32 million shares worth $1.52 million, making up 3.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $0.89 million, which represents about 1.80% of the total shares outstanding.