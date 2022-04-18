Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 3.93 million shares of the Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.19, and it changed around -$0.65 or -7.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $807.47M. JMIA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.65, offering almost -359.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.73% since then. We note from Jumia Technologies AG’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.74 million.
Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information
Instantly JMIA has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.85 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.16% year-to-date, but still down -16.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) is 2.37% down in the 30-day period.
The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse
According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.
Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter .
Sponsored
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.59, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JMIA is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $30.04. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -266.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.
JMIA Dividends
Jumia Technologies AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28.