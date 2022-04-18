Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 0.71 million shares of the Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $62.16, and it changed around $0.63 or 1.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.03B. JCI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $81.77, offering almost -31.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $59.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.76% since then. We note from Johnson Controls International plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.54 million.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) trade information

Instantly JCI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 64.64 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.33% year-to-date, but still down -6.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) is -4.78% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.72 day(s).

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) estimates and forecasts

Johnson Controls International plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.64 percent over the past six months and at a 23.40% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.13 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc to make $5.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.90%. Johnson Controls International plc earnings are expected to increase by 150.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 19.02% per year for the next five years.

JCI Dividends

Johnson Controls International plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 28 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.21 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.36. It is important to note, however, that the 2.21% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.53 per year.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.21% of Johnson Controls International plc shares, and 91.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.83%. Johnson Controls International plc stock is held by 1,348 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.03% of the shares, which is about 63.57 million shares worth $4.33 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.34% or 58.76 million shares worth $4.0 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 33.8 million shares worth $2.3 billion, making up 4.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 20.13 million shares worth around $1.37 billion, which represents about 2.86% of the total shares outstanding.