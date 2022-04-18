Is Digital Brands Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ: DBGI) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 0.52 million shares of the Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.95, and it changed around -$0.17 or -14.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.70M. DBGI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.80, offering almost -826.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.21% since then. We note from Digital Brands Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 767.01K.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) trade information

Instantly DBGI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -14.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2383 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.52% year-to-date, but still down -11.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) is -29.87% down in the 30-day period.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) estimates and forecasts

DBGI Dividends

Digital Brands Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.52% of Digital Brands Group Inc. shares, and 15.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.90%. Digital Brands Group Inc. stock is held by 22 institutions, with Lindbrook Capital, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.95% of the shares, which is about 0.96 million shares worth $2.22 million.

Norwest Venture Partners XII, LP, with 4.79% or 0.66 million shares worth $1.53 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.3 million shares worth $0.68 million, making up 2.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 59422.0 shares worth around $0.14 million, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.