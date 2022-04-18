IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In today’s recent session, 0.89 million shares of the IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.21, and it changed around $0.17 or 16.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.90M. IMRA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.29, offering almost -667.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.97, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.83% since then. We note from IMARA Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 372.00K.

IMARA Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended IMRA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. IMARA Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.69 for the current quarter.

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) trade information

Instantly IMRA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 16.35% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2000 on Thursday, 04/14/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.78% year-to-date, but still down -5.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) is -35.00% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IMRA is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -726.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

IMARA Inc. (IMRA) estimates and forecasts

IMARA Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -72.63 percent over the past six months and at a 6.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -23.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -10.30% in the next quarter.

IMRA Dividends

IMARA Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 03 and March 07.

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.85% of IMARA Inc. shares, and 65.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.48%. IMARA Inc. stock is held by 46 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 16.69% of the shares, which is about 4.39 million shares worth $17.9 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC, with 15.29% or 4.02 million shares worth $16.39 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 1.28 million shares worth $4.62 million, making up 4.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $1.49 million, which represents about 1.57% of the total shares outstanding.