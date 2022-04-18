If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 1.17 million shares of the Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.01, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $711.66M. BCYC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $62.08, offering almost -158.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.33% since then. We note from Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 428.00K.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BCYC as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.61 for the current quarter.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) trade information

Instantly BCYC has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 50.47 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 52.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.56% year-to-date, but still down -36.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) is -43.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $66.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 63.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BCYC is forecast to be at a low of $33.00 and a high of $80.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -233.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -37.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) estimates and forecasts

Bicycle Therapeutics plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.75 percent over the past six months and at a -14.23% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 26.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc to make $2.76 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.85 million and $1.81 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 38.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 52.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.30%.

BCYC Dividends

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.11% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares, and 78.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.37%. Bicycle Therapeutics plc stock is held by 119 institutions, with Ridgeback Capital Investments L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.36% of the shares, which is about 2.16 million shares worth $131.77 million.

Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited, with 6.99% or 2.05 million shares worth $125.02 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.26 million shares worth $76.91 million, making up 4.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 1.13 million shares worth around $60.93 million, which represents about 3.86% of the total shares outstanding.