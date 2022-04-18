I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A A Decline Of -76.63%

In the last trading session, 1.75 million shares of the I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.32, and it changed around -$0.59 or -4.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.15B. IMAB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $85.40, offering almost -541.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.91% since then. We note from I-Mab’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

I-Mab stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IMAB as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. I-Mab is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) trade information

Instantly IMAB has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.37 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.89% year-to-date, but still down -16.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) is -22.60% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $81.53, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IMAB is forecast to be at a low of $45.00 and a high of $103.60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -677.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -237.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

I-Mab (IMAB) estimates and forecasts

I-Mab share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -80.05 percent over the past six months and at a 9.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.10%.

I-Mab earnings are expected to increase by -545.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 26.00% per year for the next five years.

IMAB Dividends

I-Mab’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 31.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.15% of I-Mab shares, and 53.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.74%. I-Mab stock is held by 233 institutions, with HHLR Advisors, LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.20% of the shares, which is about 7.18 million shares worth $520.68 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 6.26% or 4.88 million shares worth $354.11 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Asia Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Global Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.69 million shares worth $42.94 million, making up 0.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Global Stock Fund held roughly 0.65 million shares worth around $40.09 million, which represents about 0.83% of the total shares outstanding.