Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 1.76 million shares of the Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.76, and it changed around -$0.08 or -1.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.20B. HYZN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.37, offering almost -138.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.91% since then. We note from Hyzon Motors Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.25 million.

Hyzon Motors Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended HYZN as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hyzon Motors Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) trade information

Instantly HYZN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.19 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.66% year-to-date, but still down -4.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) is -15.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HYZN is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -341.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) estimates and forecasts

Hyzon Motors Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.87 percent over the past six months and at a -428.57% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.70%.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $29.56 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Hyzon Motors Inc. to make $34.28 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

HYZN Dividends

Hyzon Motors Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 12.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 63.78% of Hyzon Motors Inc. shares, and 13.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.58%. Hyzon Motors Inc. stock is held by 96 institutions, with Public Investment Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.24% of the shares, which is about 8.03 million shares worth $55.75 million.

FMR, LLC, with 1.08% or 2.68 million shares worth $18.6 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.16 million shares worth $8.02 million, making up 0.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $3.23 million, which represents about 0.25% of the total shares outstanding.