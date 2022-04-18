How To Invest In BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 2.21 million shares of the BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.98, and it changed around -$0.64 or -5.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.72B. BBIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $65.33, offering almost -494.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.34% since then. We note from BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.67 million.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BBIO as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.87 for the current quarter.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) trade information

Instantly BBIO has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.76 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.17% year-to-date, but still down -4.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) is 17.56% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BBIO is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $32.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -191.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -54.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) estimates and forecasts

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -77.75 percent over the past six months and at a -1.28% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 13.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 881.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $23.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect BridgeBio Pharma Inc. to make $3.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $122k and $30.48 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19,367.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -87.80%.

BBIO Dividends

BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.49% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares, and 97.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.04%. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. stock is held by 281 institutions, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 21.10% of the shares, which is about 31.06 million shares worth $518.1 million.

Viking Global Investors, L.P., with 18.09% or 26.62 million shares worth $444.04 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.98 million shares worth $139.58 million, making up 2.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.62 million shares worth around $122.69 million, which represents about 1.78% of the total shares outstanding.