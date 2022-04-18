HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 3.84 million shares of the HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) were traded, and its beta was 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.58, and it changed around $1.75 or 6.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.79B. HPK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.84, offering almost 2.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.27% since then. We note from HighPeak Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 254.37K.

HighPeak Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HPK as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. HighPeak Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) trade information

Instantly HPK has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.74 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 108.88% year-to-date, but still up 40.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) is 56.42% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.25, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -12.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HPK is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $32.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -6.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 28.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) estimates and forecasts

HighPeak Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 143.28 percent over the past six months and at a 518.18% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 38.70%.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $85.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect HighPeak Energy Inc. to make $116.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

HPK Dividends

HighPeak Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.33 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 0.33% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 94.31% of HighPeak Energy Inc. shares, and 7.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 138.37%. HighPeak Energy Inc. stock is held by 69 institutions, with U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.13% of the shares, which is about 5.0 million shares worth $73.2 million.

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC, with 0.55% or 0.54 million shares worth $7.88 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $1.61 million, making up 0.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 51002.0 shares worth around $0.69 million, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.