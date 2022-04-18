Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 2.96 million shares of the Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.56, and it changed around -$0.06 or -3.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $416.30M. GOTU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.61, offering almost -2246.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.23% since then. We note from Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.34 million.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, based on a mean score of 3.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GOTU as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Gaotu Techedu Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Instantly GOTU has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8000 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.59% year-to-date, but still down -10.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) is -17.46% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.78, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOTU is forecast to be at a low of $8.22 and a high of $13.33. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -754.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -426.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 123.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 169.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $437.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Gaotu Techedu Inc. to make $331.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $291.14 million and $343.68 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 50.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.40%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -108.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 16.03% per year for the next five years.

GOTU Dividends

Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 03 and March 07.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Gaotu Techedu Inc. shares, and 50.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.43%. Gaotu Techedu Inc. stock is held by 206 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.70% of the shares, which is about 9.76 million shares worth $29.96 million.

Bank of America Corporation, with 4.55% or 6.63 million shares worth $20.36 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.74 million shares worth $8.41 million, making up 1.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 1.88 million shares worth around $6.0 million, which represents about 1.29% of the total shares outstanding.