Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS)

In the last trading session, 1.14 million shares of the Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.98, and it changed around -$0.12 or -5.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $577.80M. BRDS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.25, offering almost -468.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.06, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -4.04% since then. We note from Bird Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 680.37K.

Bird Global Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BRDS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bird Global Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) trade information

Instantly BRDS has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.3000 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.91% year-to-date, but still down -7.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) is -26.94% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BRDS is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -304.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -203.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) estimates and forecasts

Bird Global Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -80.14 percent over the past six months and at a 82.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.90%.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $45.18 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Bird Global Inc. to make $49.62 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

BRDS Dividends

Bird Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.55% of Bird Global Inc. shares, and 60.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.65%. Bird Global Inc. stock is held by 65 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 13.64% of the shares, which is about 32.71 million shares worth $201.79 million.

Craft Ventures GP I, LLC, with 11.24% or 26.95 million shares worth $166.27 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 4.0 million shares worth $25.82 million, making up 1.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.95 million shares worth around $12.0 million, which represents about 0.81% of the total shares outstanding.