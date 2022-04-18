Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX)

In the last trading session, 19.91 million shares of the Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.16, and it changed around -$0.03 or -13.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.12M. AGRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.97, offering almost -1131.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.75% since then. We note from Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 29.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.83 million.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AGRX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Agile Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) trade information

Instantly AGRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -13.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2780 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 42.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.71% year-to-date, but still up 1.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) is -34.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.39, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGRX is forecast to be at a low of $0.16 and a high of $2.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1462.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) estimates and forecasts

Agile Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -79.37 percent over the past six months and at a 48.05% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 35.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 463.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Agile Therapeutics Inc. to make $2.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $749k and $160k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 117.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,337.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.40%.

AGRX Dividends

Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.04% of Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 34.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.04%. Agile Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 60 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 13.11% of the shares, which is about 15.92 million shares worth $15.3 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.38% or 4.1 million shares worth $3.95 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.74 million shares worth $2.64 million, making up 2.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.18 million shares worth around $1.14 million, which represents about 0.97% of the total shares outstanding.