Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Recon Technology Ltd. Stocks (NASDAQ: RCON)

In the last trading session, 1.36 million shares of the Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) were traded, and its beta was 2.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.02, and it changed around $0.06 or 6.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.60M. RCON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.50, offering almost -1615.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.71% since then. We note from Recon Technology Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.97 million.

Recon Technology Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RCON as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Recon Technology Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

Instantly RCON has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0900 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.14% year-to-date, but still down -7.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) is 6.69% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RCON is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -880.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -880.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.10%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.10%.

RCON Dividends

Recon Technology Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.84% of Recon Technology Ltd. shares, and 18.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.77%. Recon Technology Ltd. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.70% of the shares, which is about 2.69 million shares worth $3.53 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 3.68% or 0.67 million shares worth $0.88 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 15122.0 shares worth $27370.0, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares.