Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Genocea Biosciences Inc. Stocks (NASDAQ: GNCA)

In the last trading session, 1.5 million shares of the Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) were traded, and its beta was 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.46, and it changed around -$0.03 or -5.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.60M. GNCA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.90, offering almost -530.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.22% since then. We note from Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GNCA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Genocea Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) trade information

Instantly GNCA has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3800 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 66.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.34% year-to-date, but still down -64.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) is -58.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.68, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GNCA is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1856.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -552.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) estimates and forecasts

Genocea Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -73.56 percent over the past six months and at a -58.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -21.30%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 49.00%.

GNCA Dividends

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.08% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares, and 60.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.33%. Genocea Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 53 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 18.06% of the shares, which is about 10.38 million shares worth $12.04 million.

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, with 8.85% or 5.08 million shares worth $5.9 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.21 million shares worth $1.41 million, making up 2.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $0.33 million, which represents about 0.49% of the total shares outstanding.