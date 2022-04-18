Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among CDK Global Inc. Stocks (NASDAQ: CDK)

In today’s recent session, 1.44 million shares of the CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $54.45, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.36B. CDK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $55.15, offering almost -1.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $38.53, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.24% since then. We note from CDK Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

CDK Global Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CDK as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CDK Global Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter.

CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) trade information

Instantly CDK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 54.66 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 30.43% year-to-date, but still down -0.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) is 13.80% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -13.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CDK is forecast to be at a low of $48.00 and a high of $48.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 11.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CDK Global Inc. (CDK) estimates and forecasts

CDK Global Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.87 percent over the past six months and at a 13.62% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $436.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect CDK Global Inc. to make $460.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.50%. CDK Global Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -29.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

CDK Dividends

CDK Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 11. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.10 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 1.10% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.49% of CDK Global Inc. shares, and 92.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.48%. CDK Global Inc. stock is held by 560 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 15.75% of the shares, which is about 18.64 million shares worth $793.01 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.57% or 11.33 million shares worth $482.11 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 3.42 million shares worth $148.83 million, making up 2.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.38 million shares worth around $143.95 million, which represents about 2.86% of the total shares outstanding.