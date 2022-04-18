Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG)

In the last trading session, 1.95 million shares of the U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) were traded, and its beta was 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.79, and it changed around $0.56 or 13.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $105.19M. USEG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.92, offering almost -190.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.25% since then. We note from U.S. Energy Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) trade information

Instantly USEG has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.96 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 46.48% year-to-date, but still up 18.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) is -21.09% up in the 30-day period.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 56.40%. U.S. Energy Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 90.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

USEG Dividends

U.S. Energy Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 12. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.88 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.09. It is important to note, however, that the 1.88% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.93% of U.S. Energy Corp. shares, and 8.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.34%. U.S. Energy Corp. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.12% of the shares, which is about 0.15 million shares worth $0.48 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 2.04% or 95307.0 shares worth $0.31 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 77059.0 shares worth $0.28 million, making up 1.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 73509.0 shares worth around $0.24 million, which represents about 1.57% of the total shares outstanding.