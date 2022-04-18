Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX)

In today’s recent session, 0.58 million shares of the MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.48, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.09B. MPLX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.79, offering almost -0.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.39% since then. We note from MPLX LP’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.32 million.

MPLX LP stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended MPLX as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. MPLX LP is expected to report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter.

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) trade information

Instantly MPLX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.15% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.79 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.89%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.36% year-to-date, but still up 3.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) is 8.89% up in the 30-day period.

MPLX LP (MPLX) estimates and forecasts

MPLX LP share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.36 percent over the past six months and at a 9.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.44 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect MPLX LP to make $2.49 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.13 billion and $2.4 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 295.30%. MPLX LP earnings are expected to increase by 456.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.94% per year for the next five years.

MPLX Dividends

MPLX LP’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 8.19 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.82. It is important to note, however, that the 8.19% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 63.97% of MPLX LP shares, and 25.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.50%. MPLX LP stock is held by 391 institutions, with Blackstone Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.48% of the shares, which is about 66.13 million shares worth $1.96 billion.

Invesco Ltd., with 2.00% or 20.37 million shares worth $602.74 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 18.07 million shares worth $529.59 million, making up 1.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund held roughly 11.44 million shares worth around $335.29 million, which represents about 1.12% of the total shares outstanding.