Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH)

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.64, and it changed around -$0.02 or -3.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.30M. EJH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $80.93, offering almost -12545.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.75% since then. We note from E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.12 million.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Instantly EJH has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7138 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.63% year-to-date, but still down -6.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) is -5.32% down in the 30-day period.

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 65.16% of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares, and 2.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.96%. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stock is held by 6 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.50% of the shares, which is about 0.54 million shares worth $0.8 million.

Two Sigma Investments, LP, with 0.61% or 0.22 million shares worth $0.33 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.