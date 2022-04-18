Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL)

In today’s recent session, 5.91 million shares of the Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) have been traded, and its beta is 2.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.37, and it changed around -$0.19 or -0.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.94B. CCL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.52, offering almost -62.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.94, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.87% since then. We note from Carnival Corporation & plc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 39.00 million.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Instantly CCL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.98% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.09 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.78% year-to-date, but still up 4.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) is 1.19% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.37, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CCL is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $38.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -96.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Carnival Corporation & plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.57 percent over the past six months and at a 68.84% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 31.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 711.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.62 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Carnival Corporation & plc to make $4.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 597.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.70%. Carnival Corporation & plc earnings are expected to increase by 35.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.95% per year for the next five years.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 22 and June 27.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.88% of Carnival Corporation & plc shares, and 53.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.88%. Carnival Corporation & plc stock is held by 1,030 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.79% of the shares, which is about 86.99 million shares worth $1.75 billion.

Public Investment Fund, with 5.14% or 50.83 million shares worth $1.02 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 23.71 million shares worth $476.96 million, making up 2.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 18.86 million shares worth around $379.38 million, which represents about 1.91% of the total shares outstanding.