Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAH)

In the last trading session, 1.83 million shares of the Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.32, and it changed around $0.06 or 1.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $602.21M. AVAH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.00, offering almost -291.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.14% since then. We note from Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 602.05K.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended AVAH as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) trade information

Instantly AVAH has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.36 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.14% year-to-date, but still up 5.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) is -38.18% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.09, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AVAH is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -171.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -50.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) estimates and forecasts

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.60 percent over the past six months and at a -4.76% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.90%.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $421.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. to make $499.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.70%.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -116.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.22% per year for the next five years.

AVAH Dividends

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.69% of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. shares, and 95.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.94%. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. stock is held by 138 institutions, with Bain Capital Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 44.31% of the shares, which is about 81.6 million shares worth $603.85 million.

J.H. Whitney Equity Partners VII, LLC, with 26.42% or 48.66 million shares worth $360.05 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.23 million shares worth $23.89 million, making up 1.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.28 million shares worth around $9.51 million, which represents about 0.70% of the total shares outstanding.