Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI)

In the last trading session, 2.01 million shares of the Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.59, and it changed around -$0.28 or -7.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $424.41M. ADGI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $78.82, offering almost -2095.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.61, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -0.56% since then. We note from Adagio Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.08 million.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ADGI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.03 for the current quarter.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) trade information

Instantly ADGI has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.02 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.55% year-to-date, but still down -10.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) is -28.20% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADGI is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -150.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) estimates and forecasts

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -88.37 percent over the past six months and at a 61.84% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.10%.

ADGI Dividends

Adagio Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 53.50% of Adagio Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 65.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 140.57%. Adagio Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 104 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 15.00% of the shares, which is about 16.69 million shares worth $704.89 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC., with 4.84% or 5.38 million shares worth $227.4 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 1.85 million shares worth $86.9 million, making up 1.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $50.64 million, which represents about 0.97% of the total shares outstanding.