Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 0.85 million shares of the Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) have been traded, and its beta is 2.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.61, and it changed around $0.61 or 2.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.14B. FLR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.76, offering almost -0.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.41, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.92% since then. We note from Fluor Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.85 million.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) trade information

Instantly FLR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.32 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.11% year-to-date, but still up 4.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) is 7.72% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.38, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -16.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FLR is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $33.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -7.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 24.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) estimates and forecasts

Fluor Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 71.23 percent over the past six months and at a 42.55% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.50%.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.82 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Fluor Corporation to make $2.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.30%. Fluor Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -159.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 27.58% per year for the next five years.

FLR Dividends

Fluor Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 24 and February 28.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.54% of Fluor Corporation shares, and 91.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.93%. Fluor Corporation stock is held by 378 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 11.34% of the shares, which is about 16.04 million shares worth $256.18 million.

FMR, LLC, with 9.46% or 13.37 million shares worth $213.59 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 4.52 million shares worth $87.8 million, making up 3.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.05 million shares worth around $64.61 million, which represents about 2.86% of the total shares outstanding.