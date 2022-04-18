Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.61 million shares of the Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.04, and it changed around -$0.21 or -0.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.43B. ELAN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.49, offering almost -43.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.26% since then. We note from Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.76 million.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ELAN as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) trade information

Instantly ELAN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.80% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.71 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.51% year-to-date, but still down -1.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) is -0.61% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ELAN is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -53.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) estimates and forecasts

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.11 percent over the past six months and at a 15.24% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -2.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.22 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated to make $1.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.24 billion and $1.28 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -48.40%. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by 23.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 13.00% per year for the next five years.

ELAN Dividends

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 09.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.02% of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares, and 103.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 115.45%. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stock is held by 686 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.62% of the shares, which is about 40.8 million shares worth $1.16 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 7.28% or 34.47 million shares worth $978.12 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 15.35 million shares worth $435.56 million, making up 3.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held roughly 13.68 million shares worth around $388.21 million, which represents about 2.89% of the total shares outstanding.