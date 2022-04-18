Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 0.84 million shares of the Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.31, and it changed around -$0.06 or -4.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $118.40M. DARE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.51, offering almost -91.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.4% since then. We note from Dare Bioscience Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.98 million.

Dare Bioscience Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DARE as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Dare Bioscience Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) trade information

Instantly DARE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4900 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.50% year-to-date, but still down -12.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) is -8.67% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DARE is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1197.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -129.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) estimates and forecasts

Dare Bioscience Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.61 percent over the past six months and at a 23.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $360k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Dare Bioscience Inc. to make $2.88 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.70%.

DARE Dividends

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 11 and May 16.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.98% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares, and 8.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.76%. Dare Bioscience Inc. stock is held by 38 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.64% of the shares, which is about 3.06 million shares worth $6.11 million.

Marshall Wace LLP, with 1.65% or 1.39 million shares worth $2.78 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.08 million shares worth $4.16 million, making up 2.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.78 million shares worth around $1.57 million, which represents about 0.93% of the total shares outstanding.