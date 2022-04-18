Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 8.45 million shares of the Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) were traded, and its beta was 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.33, and it changed around $0.06 or 4.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.30M. CRTD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.80, offering almost -636.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.57% since then. We note from Creatd Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.98 million.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) trade information

Instantly CRTD has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6400 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.36% year-to-date, but still up 26.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) is 17.70% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.68 day(s).

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 167.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $172k in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -46.30%.

CRTD Dividends

Creatd Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 04.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.22% of Creatd Inc. shares, and 5.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.89%. Creatd Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.19% of the shares, which is about 0.36 million shares worth $0.97 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.91% or 0.15 million shares worth $0.4 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.22 million shares worth $0.59 million, making up 1.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.36 million, which represents about 0.82% of the total shares outstanding.