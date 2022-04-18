Could Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.96 million shares of the Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.81, and it changed around $0.47 or 5.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $195.32M. LGVN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.00, offering almost -358.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.05% since then. We note from Longeveron Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.92 million.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) trade information

Instantly LGVN has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.06 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.72% year-to-date, but still down -6.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) is 52.09% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LGVN is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -103.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -42.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) estimates and forecasts

Longeveron Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 139.27 percent over the past six months and at a 17.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.10%.

LGVN Dividends

Longeveron Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 14.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.62% of Longeveron Inc. shares, and 8.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.14%. Longeveron Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.33% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $0.47 million.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc/ny, with 2.17% or 86400.0 shares worth $0.3 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.1 million shares worth $0.36 million, making up 2.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 28260.0 shares worth around $99757.0, which represents about 0.71% of the total shares outstanding.