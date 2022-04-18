Could CEL-SCI Corporation’s (AMEX: CVM) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations? – Marketing Sentinel
Could CEL-SCI Corporation’s (AMEX: CVM) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 0.59 million shares of the CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) have been traded, and its beta is 2.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.76, and it changed around $0.46 or 13.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $147.61M. CVM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.86, offering almost -640.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.22% since then. We note from CEL-SCI Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 763.90K.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) trade information

Instantly CVM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.84 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.52% year-to-date, but still down -11.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) is -18.72% down in the 30-day period.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) estimates and forecasts

CEL-SCI Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -68.96 percent over the past six months and at a 47.31% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.50%.

CVM Dividends

CEL-SCI Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 16 and May 20.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.89% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares, and 31.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.81%. CEL-SCI Corporation stock is held by 167 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.78% of the shares, which is about 3.37 million shares worth $23.92 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.80% or 2.94 million shares worth $20.89 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 2.83 million shares worth $17.1 million, making up 6.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.19 million shares worth around $8.47 million, which represents about 2.76% of the total shares outstanding.

