Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.64, and it changed around -$0.12 or -6.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $53.00M. CLVR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.40, offering almost -656.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.51% since then. We note from Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.27 million.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CLVR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.41 for the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) trade information

Instantly CLVR has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9300 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.10% year-to-date, but still down -13.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) is 59.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLVR is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -326.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -143.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. to make $5.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

CLVR Dividends

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.90% of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. shares, and 22.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.80%. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. stock is held by 44 institutions, with Farallon Capital Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.48% of the shares, which is about 2.54 million shares worth $19.74 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 8.60% or 2.31 million shares worth $17.92 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 1.61 million shares worth $7.98 million, making up 5.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF held roughly 0.37 million shares worth around $1.86 million, which represents about 1.40% of the total shares outstanding.