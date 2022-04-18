Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.55 million shares of the Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.46, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.38B. CLVT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.79, offering almost -111.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.86% since then. We note from Clarivate Plc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.41 million.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) trade information

Instantly CLVT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.03 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.14% year-to-date, but still down -1.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) is 7.88% down in the 30-day period.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) estimates and forecasts

Clarivate Plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.39 percent over the past six months and at a 20.83% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 28.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 23.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 50.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $672.53 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Clarivate Plc to make $696.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $421.71 million and $445.64 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 59.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 56.30%.

Clarivate Plc earnings are expected to increase by 32.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 24.20% per year for the next five years.

CLVT Dividends

Clarivate Plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 09.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.76% of Clarivate Plc shares, and 95.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.65%. Clarivate Plc stock is held by 442 institutions, with Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 17.07% of the shares, which is about 116.67 million shares worth $2.74 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 6.45% or 44.09 million shares worth $1.04 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Magellan Fund Inc and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 17.48 million shares worth $261.9 million, making up 2.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund held roughly 16.74 million shares worth around $393.81 million, which represents about 2.45% of the total shares outstanding.