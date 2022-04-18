Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 0.64 million shares of the Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $96.08, and it changed around $1.72 or 1.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.13B. CHK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $95.28, offering almost 0.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $43.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 54.64% since then. We note from Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.84 million.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CHK as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Chesapeake Energy Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $3.04 for the current quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) trade information

Instantly CHK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.82% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 97.61 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 48.71% year-to-date, but still up 4.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) is 22.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $115.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CHK is forecast to be at a low of $98.00 and a high of $132.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -37.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.64 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Chesapeake Energy Corporation to make $1.76 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 120.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 105.40% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -1.10% per year for the next five years.

CHK Dividends

Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 24 and February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.85 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.75. It is important to note, however, that the 1.85% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.04% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares, and 121.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 121.39%. Chesapeake Energy Corporation stock is held by 311 institutions, with Oaktree Capital Management Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.20% of the shares, which is about 11.94 million shares worth $735.33 million.

Prudential Financial, Inc., with 10.07% or 11.79 million shares worth $726.17 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and PGIM High Yield Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 5.0 million shares worth $307.95 million, making up 4.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, PGIM High Yield Fd held roughly 4.88 million shares worth around $310.86 million, which represents about 4.16% of the total shares outstanding.